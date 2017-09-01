Canucks sign Thomas Vanek to 1-year, $2 M deal

Florida Panthers left wing Thomas Vanek (26) against the Philadelphia Flyers during the first period at Wells Fargo Center. (Photo: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) - Thomas Vanek and the Vancouver Canucks agreed to a one-year, $2 million deal Friday.

The 33-year-old forward had 17 goals and 31 assists in 68 games last season with Florida and Detroit.



"Thomas has been a prolific scorer throughout his career and we're excited to add his offense and experience to help with the continued growth of our forwards," Canucks general manager Jim Benning said. "His skill and ability to contribute on the scoresheet, combined with his lead-by-example style will help our team this year, and will benefit our younger players as they continue to develop their game."

The former University of Minnesota star from Austria has 333 goals and 364 assists in 885 regular-season games with Buffalo, the New York Islanders, Montreal, Minnesota, Detroit and Florida.

