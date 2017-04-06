Sabres' Okposo in ICU with unknown illness

Courtesy: USA Today Sports Images

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Buffalo Sabres forward and Minnesota native Kyle Okposo is hospitalized in intensive care, according to a report from WGR Radio Sabres Beat Reporter Paul Hamilton.

There is no word on why Okposo is hospitalized, but the report from Hamilton says he is in the Neuro Surgical ICU at Buffalo General Hospital.

Okposo has not played since March 27th. He has 19 goals and 26 assists this season.

"It's a difficult thing for him to be dealing with now in this situation," said his coach Dan Bylsma. "Very, as a coach and a person, concerned for him and his situation."

According to the news reports, Okposo was in the Neuro Surgical ICU at Buffalo General Hospital, the medical ward that deals with neurological injuries such as strokes, concussions, trauma and tumors.

The Sabres issued the following statement about Okposo Wednesday night:

"Kyle continues to be under the care of our doctors as he deals with symptoms from an illness. Out of respect to Kyle and his family, we will have no further comment at this time."

Kyle Okposo was born in St Paul, and played a season and a half for the Gophers before turning pro with the New York Islanders. He played there for nine seasons before signing with Buffalo as a free agent.

