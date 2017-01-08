Bruce Boudreau wins in Anaheim return as Wild beat Ducks 2-1

Nov 15, 2016; Saint Paul, MN, USA; Minnesota Wild head coach Bruce Boudreau looks on during the third period against the Calgary Flames at Xcel Energy Center. The Flames defeated the Wild 1-0. (Photo: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Matt Dumba and Jared Spurgeon scored early in the second period, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Ducks 2-1 Sunday night in coach Bruce Boudreau's triumphant return to Anaheim.



Boudreau was fired by the Ducks after their first-round playoff exit last spring despite leading Anaheim to the past four consecutive Pacific Division titles and Game 7 of the 2015 Western Conference finals. The veteran coach has turned his new team into an early-season Stanley Cup contender with 14 wins in its last 16 games.



Devan Dubnyk made 23 saves for the Wild, who won twice on their three-game California road trip.



Ryan Kesler scored and John Gibson stopped 34 shots for the Ducks, whose three-game winning streak ended. Anaheim played without captain Ryan Getzlaf, who missed his third straight game.