Coyle, Foligno, Niederreiter to miss time

ST. PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild got its first win of the season Thursday night in Chicago, but it came with a price.

The Wild announced Friday that forwards Charlie Coyle, Marcus Foligno and Nino Niederreiter will all miss significant time due to injuries suffered in the 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Coyle suffered the most serious injury, a right fibula fracture. The Wild report he underwent successful surgery on Friday but is expected to miss six to eight weeks. The team has placed him on Long Term Injured Reserve.

Niederreiter suffered a high left ankle sprain. He's been placed on Injured Reserve and is expected to be out at least three weeks.

Foligno suffered a left facial fracture. he's expected to miss at least one week. The Wild report he's expected to undergo a procedure on Sunday.

Minnesota's home opener is Saturday night against Columbus.

