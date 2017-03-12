Crawford, Kane lead Blackhawks over Wild

Mar 12, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Blackhawks left wing Artemi Panarin (left) is congratulated for scoring a goal by right wing Patrick Kane (right) during the first period against the Minnesota Wild at the United Center. (Photo: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports)

CHICAGO (AP) - Patrick Kane and Artemi Panarin scored on Chicago's first two shots, Corey Crawford made 42 saves and the Blackhawks defeated Minnesota 4-2 on Sunday to pull within a point of the Central Division-leading Wild.

Trevor van Riemsdyk and Marian Hossa also scored for the Blackhawks, who ended a two-game slide and won for the 13th time in their last 16. Kane's goal was his team-leading 30th and 10th in eight games.

Eric Staal scored his 22nd goal and Mikael Granlund got his 23rd for Minnesota, which has dropped three of four. Minnesota outshot Chicago 44-23 for a season-high allowed by the Blackhawks.

© 2017 Associated Press