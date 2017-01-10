Dubnyk, Suter, Boudreau named NHL All-Stars

Devan Dubnyk was named the NHL Second Starf of the Week Monday after notching three shutouts in a row. (Photo: USA Today Sports Images, Brad Rempel)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - The Wild's excellent season so far is reflected by the selection of goaltender Devan Dubnyk, defenseman Ryan Suter and head coach Bruce Boudreau to represent the club at the 2017 NHL All-Star Game.

The game, which will once again be a 3-on-3 tournament format, will take place in Los Angeles Jan. 29, with activities running all weekend.

Dubnyk is widely credited for the Wild's 29-9-5 record, which has them hot on Chicago's tail for the top spot in the Western Conference. He has a 1.80 goals-against-average, a .939 save percentage, and five shutouts in 31 games. In one stretch Dubnyk notched a 10-game winning streak, a Wild record. This will be his second straight All-Star appearance.

Suter, one of the Wild's assistant captains, has 22 points in 39 games and is tied for first in the NHL with a plus-24 rating. He is second in the league for time on ice at 27:16 per game. It will be his third All-Star appearance.

Boudreau, in his first year with the Wild, has led the team to a club-record 12 game winning streak. The Wild's 55 points in 39 games are the most in franchise history at this point in a season. It is the first time in his distinguished career that Boudreau will coach an NHL All-Star team.