Gibson makes 37 saves to help Ducks beat Wild 1-0

Feb 14, 2017; Saint Paul, MN, USA; Minnesota Wild forward Zack Mitchell (59) digs for a loose puck as Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson (36) tries to cover it up during the second period at Xcel Energy Center. (Photo: Marilyn Indahl-USA TODAY Sports)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - John Gibson made 37 saves for his fourth shutout of the season, rookie Joseph Cramarossa scored his fourth goal and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Minnesota Wild 1-0 on Tuesday night.

Gibson stalled the league's fourth-highest scoring team, beating Minnesota and former coach Bruce Boudreau for the first time in three meetings.

The Wild were 0 for 5 on the power play and lost in regulation for the first time in six games and the fifth time since the start of December, a span of 34 games. Devan Dubnyk made 22 saves.

Cramarossa scored for the first time in 16 games 4:38 into the first period. Corey Perry's shot from Dubnyk's left side was stopped, but the puck dropped near Dubnyk's feet and Cramarossa alertly tapped it in.

Following the goal, Anaheim went nearly 10 minutes without a shot. Gibson had the cushion he needed, though.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.