The Minnesota Wild defeated the Detroit Red Wings 6-3 Sunday behind Zach Parise's two-goal performance. But it was his son, Jaxson, who stole the postgame spotlight. (Photo: KARE 11)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild defeated the Detroit Red Wings 6-3 Sunday behind Zach Parise's two-goal performance.

The star of his postgame interview with KARE 11's Dave Schwartz was his 3-year old son, Jaxson, who was more than happy to answer a few questions.

(© 2017 KARE)