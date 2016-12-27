KARE
OT winner keeps Wild streak alive

Associated Press , KARE 10:02 PM. CST December 27, 2016

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Jared Spurgeon scored the game-winner at 2:46 of overtime to give the Minnesota Wild a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night.

Jordan Schroeder carried the puck up on the right side and slid a cross-ice pass to Spurgeon, and he beat Nashville goaltender Pekka Rinne with a one-timer.

Zach Parise and Chris Stewart also scored for Minnesota, which extended its franchise-best winning streak to 11 games.

Filip Forsberg and Reid Boucher scored for Nashville, which has lost two straight.


