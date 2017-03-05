Parise, Staal lead Wild to 3-1 win over Sharks

Mar 5, 2017; Saint Paul, MN, USA; Minnesota Wild forward Eric Staal (12) celebrates his goal in the first period against the San Jose Sharks at Xcel Energy Center. (Photo: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Zach Parise scored in his return to Minnesota's lineup and Devan Dubnyk made 20 saves as the Wild held on for a 3-1 win over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday.

Eric Staal had two goals for the Wild, who won for the third time in four games. Jason Pominville assisted on Parise's 15th goal to open the scoring. Parise and Pominville each returned after missing three games with the mumps.

Minnesota (90 points) moved back ahead of idle Chicago (89 points) for first place in the Central Division and Western Conference.

Melker Karlsson scored for San Jose, which had won three in a row and had an eight-game point streak snapped. Martin Jones stopped 25 of 27 shots.

