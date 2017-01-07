Pearson gets OT winner in LA Kings' 4-3 victory over Wild

LOS ANGELES - Tanner Pearson tipped home Alec Martinez's pass for his 11th goal at 3:32 of overtime, sending the Los Angeles Kings to a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.
Zach Parise scored the tying power-play goal with 42.1 seconds left in regulation for the Wild, but Pearson ended it with a slick deflection in front of Darcy Kuemper for his fourth goal in six games.
Jeff Carter had a goal and two assists in the 12th multipoint game of his monster season for the Kings, who improved to 8-1 in games decided in 3-on-3 overtime play.
Mikko Koivu and Charlie Coyle scored first-period goals and Kuemper stopped 32 shots for the Wild, who have lost two of three after their 12-game winning streak.
