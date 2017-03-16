KARE
Close
Weather Alert 5 weather alerts
Close

Rask leads Hurricanes to 3-1 win over Wild

Associated Press , KARE 8:49 PM. CDT March 16, 2017

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Victor Rask scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:24 to play and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Minnesota Wild 3-1 Thursday night.

Teuvo Teravainen added an empty-net goal with 1:24 remaining. Derek Ryan also scored for the Hurricanes and Eddie Lack stopped 21 shots. Carolina has points in five straight games (3-0-2).

Mikael Granlund scored for Minnesota and Devan Dubnyk finished with 31 saves. The Wild had won six straight overall against the Hurricanes, who improved to 6-1-2 against Minnesota at home.

The Wild finished a 1-4 road trip to give them five losses in their last six.

© 2017 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories