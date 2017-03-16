Rask leads Hurricanes to 3-1 win over Wild

Carolina Hurricanes goalie Eddie Lack (31) stops the rebound shot by Minnesota Wild forward Charlie Coyle (3) during the second period at PNC Arena. (Photo: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports, James Guillory)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Victor Rask scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:24 to play and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Minnesota Wild 3-1 Thursday night.

Teuvo Teravainen added an empty-net goal with 1:24 remaining. Derek Ryan also scored for the Hurricanes and Eddie Lack stopped 21 shots. Carolina has points in five straight games (3-0-2).

Mikael Granlund scored for Minnesota and Devan Dubnyk finished with 31 saves. The Wild had won six straight overall against the Hurricanes, who improved to 6-1-2 against Minnesota at home.

The Wild finished a 1-4 road trip to give them five losses in their last six.

