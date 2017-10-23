Report: Wild's Parise contemplating surgery

ST. PAUL, Minn. - We have yet to see Zach Parise suit up for the Wild this season. And they wait may just be a bit longer.
Michael Russo of The Athletic is citing multiple sources saying Parise may have surgery as early as Tuesday to repair a herniated disc in his back. He suffered the injury at the end of the 2015-2016 season.
The procedure would come with roughly two months of recovery time.
KARE 11 reached out to the Wild for confirmation but they are not commenting on the matter.
