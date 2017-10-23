Report: Wild's Parise contemplating surgery

Apr 4, 2017; Saint Paul, MN, USA; Minnesota Wild forward Zach Parise (11) in the third period against the Carolina Hurricanes at Xcel Energy Center. The Minnesota Wild beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3. (Photo: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - We have yet to see Zach Parise suit up for the Wild this season. And they wait may just be a bit longer.

Michael Russo of The Athletic is citing multiple sources saying Parise may have surgery as early as Tuesday to repair a herniated disc in his back. He suffered the injury at the end of the 2015-2016 season.

The procedure would come with roughly two months of recovery time.

KARE 11 reached out to the Wild for confirmation but they are not commenting on the matter.

