Report: Wild's Parise contemplating surgery

KARE 6:49 PM. CDT October 23, 2017

ST. PAUL, Minn. - We have yet to see Zach Parise suit up for the Wild this season. And they wait may just be a bit longer.

Michael Russo of The Athletic is citing multiple sources saying Parise may have surgery as early as Tuesday to repair a herniated disc in his back. He suffered the injury at the end of the 2015-2016 season.

The procedure would come with roughly two months of recovery time.

KARE 11 reached out to the Wild for confirmation but they are not commenting on the matter.

 

