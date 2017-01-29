Simmonds, Atkinson lead Metropolitans to All-Star win

Jan 29, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Metropolitan Division forward Wayne Simmonds (17) of the Philadelphia Flyers celebrates a goal against the Atlantic Division during the 2017 NHL All Star Game at Staples Center. (Photo: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Metropolitan Division currently has four of the top 10 teams in the National Hockey League, so it makes sense that it should win the All-Star game.

Florida forward Wayne Simmonds and Blue Jackets forward Cam Atkinson scored five seconds apart as the Metropolitans turned a 3-2 deficit into a 4-3 win over the Pacific Division in the midwinter classic in Los Angeles.

Simmonds' third goal of the day came with 5:02 remaining and prevented the Pacific from winning the All-Star game for the second consecutive year. Atkinson also had three goals after being a late addition to the Metropolitan roster.

Pacific Division forward Connor McDavid (97) of the Edmonton Oilers shoots against Central Division goaltender Devan Dubnyk (40) of the Minnesota Wild during the 2017 NHL All Star Game at Staples Center. (Photo: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports)

The Pacific beat the Blackhawk-dominated Central Division team 10-3 in the first 20-minute semifinal. The Metropolitan team beat the Atlantic Division 10-6 in the second.

The Metropolitans scored three goals in 19 seconds during their semifinal, including two goals five seconds apart by Blue Jackets defenseman Seth Jones and Devils forward Taylor Hall.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.