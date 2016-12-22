Staal helps Wild win 9th straight game, beat Canadiens 4-2

Dec 22, 2016; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens center Torrey Mitchell (17) and Minnesota Wild center Eric Staal (12) chase the puck during the first period at Bell Centre. (Photo: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports)

MONTREAL (AP) - Eric Staal's short-handed goal in the third period broke a tie and helped Minnesota to a 4-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night, giving the Wild a ninth straight win that tied the team record.

Jordan Schroeder and Jared Spurgeon also scored for the Wild (20-8-4), who last won nine in a row March 8-24, 2007. They have a chance to break the record Friday night against the Rangers in New York. Jason Zucker added an empty-net goal with 23 seconds left in the game.

Max Pacioretty and Artturi Lehkonen scored for Montreal (21-8-4), which ended a two-game winning run.

The game featured a duel between two of the NHL's leading goalies, with Devan Dubnyk having the edge over Carey Price as the Canadiens outshot the Wild 34-27.