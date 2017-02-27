Wild acquire Hanzal in trade with Coyotes

Feb 13, 2017; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Arizona Coyotes center Martin Hanzal (11) during the warmup period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Wild have added Czech center Martin Hanzal for the stretch playoff run, one of two players they acquired from the Arizona Coyotes.

Besides Hanzal, the Wild gets bruising forward Ryan White in exchange for a 2017 first round draft pick, a second round selection in 2018. a conditional fourth round pick in 2019 and forward Grayson Downing.

Hanzal was considered one of the top 'rental' players available ahead of Wednesday's NHL trade deadline. The 30-year-old pending unrestricted free agent has 16 goals and 10 assists in 51 games this season and 313 points in 608 NHL games, all with the Coyotes. He plays center, a position that is one of the few weak links in the Wild lineup.

Hanzal will wear jersey number 19 for the Wild.

White, 28, notched seven goals and six assists this season as a center with the Coyotes, and was second on the club with 138 hits. He led the club with 70 penalty minutes. He will wear jersey number 21 with the club. He is also known for his superb hockey hair.

The move signals an aggressive approach from the Wild, who lead the Central Division and Western Conference by three points over the Chicago Blackhawks. The Wild resumes its season Moday night after a bye week, taking on the Los Angeles Kings.

Grayson Downing is a 24-year-old center who notched 19 goals and 21 assists for the Iowa Wild last season. This year he was slightly off that pace with seven goals and 15 assists.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.