Jan 15, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; Minnesota Wild right wing Jason Pominville (29) is congratulated for scoring a goal during the third period against the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center. Minnesota won 3-2. (Photo: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild host the New Jersey Devils Tuesday night in the first of a four-game homestand.

The Wild are the hottest team in the NHL, having won 17 of its last 19 and a two-point lead over Chicago for first in the Central Division.

As KARE 11's Dylan Wholenhaus discovered, Wild fan excitement is contagious in the State of Hockey.

(© 2017 KARE)