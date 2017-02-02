Wild hammered in Calgary 5-1

The Minnesota Wild had a three-game winning streak snapped as Sean Monahan scored twice to lead the Calgary Flames to a 5-1 win on Wednesday night. (Photo: Sergei Belski-Getty Images, Sergei Belski)

CALGARY, Alberta - The Minnesota Wild had a three-game winning streak snapped as Sean Monahan scored twice to lead the Calgary Flames to a 5-1 win on Wednesday night.



Deryk Engelland had a goal and an assist, and Alex Chiasson and Micheal Ferland also scored to help the Flames win consecutive games after losing four straight. Brian Elliott stopped 28 shots.



Jason Zucker scored a second period goal and Devan Dubnyk finished with 31 saves for the Wild, who had won three straight and five of their previous six overall.

Minnesota was also 12-0-2 in its last 14 road games before Wednesday night's whipping.

