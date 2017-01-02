Wild outdoor practice draws 2,500 to Braemar

It was a "fun" workday for the Minnesota Wild, as the club took their practice outdoors at Braemar Ice Arena in Edina. (Photo: KARE, Tim Fuller)

EDINA, Minn. - Many professional athletes make no secret of their disdain for practice, perhaps figuring a bit of rest might serve them better than a couple of hours of high level activity,

That did not seem to be the case Monday morning, however, as the Minnesota Wild traveled to Braemar Ice Arena in Edina for an outdoor practice in front of an estimated 2,500 enthusiastic fans. They surrounded the rink, and stood on a hill for a birds-eye view of the action.

Goalie Devan Dubnyk happily posed for selfies with Wild fans. (Photo: KARE, Tim Fuller)

Goalie Devan Dubnyk wore a GoPro video camera on his custom mask to capture the action, which Assistant Captain Zach Parise described as "just messing around with the puck. It was more just have fun."

Forward Jason Pominville signs autographs for some of the 2,500 fans that turned out to watch practice. (Photo: KARE, Tim Fuller)

Coach Bruce Boudreau admitted it was more of a "fun" day than a working practice, and the players reflected that with goofy goal celebrations and group hugs. There were also gestures of generosity and thankfulness, as players and coaches signed autographs, posed for selfies, and more. Forward Nino Niederreiter even handed a fan his stick as a thank you for showing up.

The fun continued after practice as Dubnyk's young son grabbed a KARE 11 microphone and tried his hand at being a sports reporter, asking his dad a question or two... with lots of pauses.