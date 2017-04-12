Wild pre-game party cancelled Wednesday

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Hopefully it's not an omen.

The Minnesota Wild announced that the pre-game party before Wednesday's first rounnd NHL Playoff opener has been cancelled due to rain in the forecast. The team says a planned NHL alumni autograph session will be moved indoors to Gate 4 from 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. NHL alumni scheduled to appear include Aaron Broten, Paul Broten, Joe Dziedzic, and Gordie Roberts.

Michelob Golden Draft Fan Zone at Gate 4 will open 6:30 p.m. at Xcel Energy Center and KFAN 100.3 FM will broadcast live indoors at Gate 4 from 7-8:15 p.m. A game ticket is required to enter.

A pre-game party before Game 2 in the Cleveland Circle parking lot across from the Xcel Energy Center Friday will take place if the weather cooperates. Fans can buy playoff merchandise, get autographs from NHL alumni, and enjoy music from a DJ. Fans do not need a ticket to the game to attend the pre-game festivities.

The Game 2 pre-game festivities start at 4pm on Friday, April 14, ahead of a 7pm start time.

The team is also selling "Wild Playoff Survival Kits," to benefit the Minnesota Wild Foundation. The kits include everything a fan needs for spring hockey, including sunglasses, lip balm, a "stress puck," and rally towel.

