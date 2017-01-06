SAN JOSE, Calif. - Mikko Koivu scored back-to-back goals midway through the third period and the Minnesota Wild overcame a late two-goal deficit to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-4 on Thursday night.
The teams combined for five goals in the third, with Joel Ward and Patrick Marleau putting San Jose ahead 4-2 in the first five minutes before Eric Staal scored once and Koivu twice to bring the Wild back. Koivu scored twice in 1:55, with the go-ahead goal coming with 9:42 left.
Minnesota got its seventh straight victory on the road. Staal also had two goals and Zach Parise scored for the Wild, who were playing their first game since their 12-game winning streak was snapped by Columbus.
Devan Dubnyk saved 30 shots in his first appearance in San Jose in over two years, when he was with the Phoenix Coyotes.
Joonas Donskoi and Joe Pavelski also scored for the Sharks, who lost their third straight, matching a season high. Martin Jones made 21 saves.
Wild rallies to top Sharks 5-4
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Mikko Koivu scored back-to-back goals midway through the third period and the Minnesota Wild overcame a late two-goal deficit to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-4 on Thursday night.
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Highway 169 project starts next week
-
Safe Haven Law: Protects unwanted newborns and their mothers
-
Man rescued in bitter cold temperatures
-
Late evening forecast 1-5-17
-
Baby found at Cathedral of St. Paul
-
Minnesotans struggling to pay for insurance
-
Behind the scenes with WBL Mitsubishi Bear
-
Uncertain future for Globe and Minnesota School of Business students
-
BTN11: MyPillow gets BBB rating slashed
-
Edina firefighters battle flames, brutal cold
More Stories
-
Major Hwy. 169 closure begins next weekJan. 5, 2017, 7:45 p.m.
-
Sheriff Stanek: Device to dispense Narcan is defectiveJan. 5, 2017, 3:39 p.m.
-
MN pedestrian death spike illustrates grim US trendJan. 5, 2017, 3:32 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs