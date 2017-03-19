Wild rally falls short in Winnipeg

Winnipeg Jets center Bryan Little (18) looks to follow Minnesota Wild center Mikael Granlund (64) during the third period at MTS Centre. Winnipeg wins 5-4. (Photo: Bruce Fedyck-USA TODAY Sports)

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) - Josh Morrissey one-timed in a goal with 7:17 left to end Minnesota's rally from four goals down and give the Winnipeg Jets a chaotic 5-4 victory over the Wild on Sunday.



It was Minnesota's fifth straight loss. The last time the Wild lost five in a row was the final five regular season games last spring. They only have two wins in their last 10 games.



Winnipeg led 4-0 early in the second period after scoring on four of its first eight shots, but the Wild rallied with four straight goals in the second period.



Andrew Copp and Adam Lowry scored on Winnipeg's first and third shots, respectively, and Ben Chiarot and Dustin Byfuglien also found the back of the net. Mathieu Perreault and Blake Wheeler each had a pair of assists, with Wheeler getting to 500 career points.



Chris Stewart scored twice and Charlie Coyle and Mikael Granlund also had goals for the Wild.

