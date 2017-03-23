Wild signs UW-Madison F Luke Kunin

The Minnesota Wild announced Thursday that the team has inked Wisconsin Badgers Captain Luke Kunin to a three-year, entry level contract (Photo: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA Today Sports Images, Timothy T. Ludwig)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - A forward who has been skating for one of the Gophers' archrivals is moving his allegiance to the Minnesota side of the border.

The Minnesota Wild announced Thursday that the team has inked Wisconsin Badgers Captain Luke Kunin to a three-year, entry level contract that will have him finishing the 2016-17 season with the Iowa Wild. The 19-year-old Kunin scored 22 goals and notched 16 assists during the Big Ten season, leading the Badgers with 38 points.

He also captained the gold medal-winning Team USA IHF World Juniors. During his career Kunin represented Team USA at seven international competitions, winning gold six times and silver once.

The 6-foot, 197 pound Kunin is a native of Chesterfield, MO. His Badgers lost the Big Ten Tournament Championship game to Penn State, and did not receive an at-large bid to the NCAA Championships.

© 2017 KARE-TV