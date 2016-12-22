Wild to lease practice facility in downtown St. Paul

The Minnesota Wild will lease space for a practice facility at the former Macy's building in downtown St. Paul. (Photo: Wabasha Center)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - The Minnesota Wild will lease space for a practice facility at the former Macy's building in downtown St. Paul.

The team and developers announced Thursday the Wild are the first tenant to sign a lease at the building, now called Wabasha Center.

Developers are renovating the building and adding an ice rink that also will be available for local teams, figure skaters and groups to rent. The practice facility is expected to be completed in fall 2017.

Wild owner Craig Leipold said a dedicated practice facility "is a critical component" to the team's success and will "play a significant role in revitalizing an important asset" in St. Paul.

The old Macy's building has been empty for years.



The Star Tribune reports building owners plan to announce other tenants soon.