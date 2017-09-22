Wild tops Winnipeg 1-0, remains undefeated in pre-season

Jared Spurgeon scored the only goal of the game in the second period, snapping in a pass from Charlie Coyle to give the Wild a 1-0 preseason victory over the Winnipeg Jets. (Photo: Brad Rempel, Brad Rempel)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - If you like high scoring, free-wheeling hockey this one wasn't for you.

The Minnesota Wild remained unbeaten in the preseason after squeaking by the Winnipeg Jets 1-0 at home Thursday night. Defenseman Jared Spurgeon scored the only goal at 9:20 of the second period, with assists going to Charlie Coyle and Nino Niederreiter. Spurgeon made a nice read and dropped down to the high slot, where he received a pass from Coyle and snapped it past Winnipeg goaltender Connor Hellebuyck.

Wild Goaltender Alex Stalock made a statement in his quest for the backup job, pitching a shutout on 21 shots faced. "First game, every year going into camp, you have time to sit at home and wonder, 'Well, how it's going to go tonight?' It's the first real action you really see after all the summer hockey and you give up plenty of goals in the summer," Stalock told Wild.com. "Obviously, coming into tonight, I just wanted to work and be consistent, be simple, simple is a big thing and I felt like I did that."

Wild Head Coach Bruce Boudreau indicated that winger Zac Parise may finally be ready to start practicing with the team Friday. Parise has been out for the first week of camp after tweaking his back.

The club's next game is this Saturday versus Colorado at the Xcel Energy Center.

