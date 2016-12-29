Wild win 12th in a row, 6-4 over Islanders

Dec 29, 2016; Saint Paul, MN, USA; Minnesota Wild forward Chris Stewart (7) celebrates his goal with teammates during the second period against the New York Islanders at Xcel Energy Center. (Photo: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Erik Haula scored midway through the third period to help the Minnesota Wild hold off the New York Islanders 6-4 on Thursday night for their 12th victory in a row.

Marco Scandella, Chris Stewart, Jared Spurgeon, Jordan Schroeder and Mikael Granlund also scored for Minnesota, which had a franchise-record three goals in 80 seconds in the second period.

The Wild's Devan Dubnyk allowed more than three goals for the first time this season but made 23 saves to win his 10th straight start.

Haula put Minnesota ahead 5-4 with his sixth goal after Nino Niederreiter's shot deflected off Haula's leg. New York's Brock Nelson scored twice in 42 seconds early in the period to tie it.

The win sets up a showdown on New Year's Eve against the Columbus Blue Jackets, who have won 14 straight games. It's the first game in NHL history featuring two teams on such long winning streaks.