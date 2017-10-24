Wild's Parise has back surgery

Apr 4, 2017; Saint Paul, MN, USA; Minnesota Wild forward Zach Parise (11) in the third period against the Carolina Hurricanes at Xcel Energy Center. The Minnesota Wild beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3. (Photo: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild has confirmed that forward Zach Parise is recovering after undergoing back surgery Tuesday morning.

Team officials posted on Twitter that Parise, a team assistant captain, had a procedure known as microdisectomy, and will miss at least two months of the season. The surgery was performed by Dr. Kevin Mullaney at TRIA Orthopaedic Center.

NEWS: Zach Parise underwent successful microdisectomy surgery today & is expected to return in approx. 8-10 weeks → https://t.co/2mdhltlMoH pic.twitter.com/iDJqEzh37U — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) October 24, 2017

WebMD defines the procedure as "surgery to remove lumbar (low back) herniated disc material that is pressing on a nerve root or the spinal cord camera. It tends to be done as microdiscectomy, which uses a special microscope to view the disc and nerves. This larger view allows the surgeon to use a smaller cut (incision). And this causes less damage to surrounding tissue."

Parise suffered a heniated disc at the end of the 2015-2016 season, and has struggled with back woes since. He had been skating with the club and working his way back towards the lineup, but that effort was derailed last week when he was forced to leave during a strenuous practice.

