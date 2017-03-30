Wild's Parise sidelined for a few games

Minnesota Wild forward Zach Parise (11) is injured following a high stick to the face during the first period against the Washington Capitals at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports



ST. PAUL, Minn. - Wild forward Zach Parise will likely miss the next three games after being struck by Washington's Tom Wilson before crashing into the knee of another Capital on Tuesday.



Parise has bruising and swelling around an eye from a high stick to the face that led to blows to the head as he fell. Wild coach Bruce Boudreau said he wouldn't be surprised if Parise were ready to return after the weekend.

