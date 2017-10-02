Wild's Zucker says Vegas will bounce back

Minnesota Wild left wing Jason Zucker (16) during the face off against the Calgary Flames during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Calgary Flames won 5-1. (Photo: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - On Monday, people woke up to the horrific news that America's deadliest mass shooting had occurred in Las Vegas.

Minnesota Wild forward Jason Zucker is among the Minnesotan's expressing shock and sympathy.

"Vegas is my hometown, where I grew up and many of my friends and family still live," Zucker said in a Twitter post. "My heart goes out to everyone who was injured and killed and their families receiving the most devastating news. I'm thankful to know my families and friends are safe."

In an article on Wild.com, Zucker said he had one friend who was at the concert and was shot. As far as Zucker knows, his friend is in stable condition.

We just woke up to the horrific news of the shooting in Las Vegas... pic.twitter.com/Wjs01beJRZ — Jason Zucker (@Jason_Zucker16) October 2, 2017

In the post, Zucker called for people in Vegas to donate blood at an area Red Cross. The Red Cross says it is on the ground and working in close coordination with emergency officials to provide comfort and support.

Following the shooting, the Red Cross provided more than 250 additional blood products to local hospitals to help those injured and stand ready to provide blood and blood products as needed.

WATCH: Hundreds of people are waiting in line to donate blood in Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/Ad6DEoaq9U — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 2, 2017

"I know Vegas will bounce back. I know they're a strong community with a lot of great supporters behind them," Zucker told Wild.com.

