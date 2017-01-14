Zucker scores winning goal, Wild beat Stars 5-4

Minnesota Wild left wing Jason Zucker (16) celebrates scoring the game winning goal against the Dallas Stars during the third period at the American Airlines Center. The Wild defeated the Stars 5-4. Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

DALLAS - Jason Zucker scored the winner with 6:45 to play as the Minnesota Wild beat the Dallas Stars 5-4 after blowing a four-goal lead Saturday night.



Zucker skated into the paint as Dallas goalie Kari Lehtonen blocked a shot. The puck bounced off Zucker's chest and into the goal just before the net came off its moorings. A replay review confirmed the goal.



Three Minnesota players scored in the first 4:01, and the Wild led 4-0 before the period ended.



The goals by Mikko Koivu, Eric Staal and Matt Dumba knocked Stars starting goalie Antti Niemi from the game without a save.



Chris Stewart also scored against Lehtonen for a 4-0 lead at 12:45 of the first.



The Stars rallied with Antoine Roussel scoring 7 seconds before the first period ended, Jiri Hudler and Tyler Seguin adding second-period goals and John Klingberg tying it on the power play with 8:47 remaining.

