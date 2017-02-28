Zucker's late goal lifts Wild over Jets, 6-5

Minnesota Wild defenseman Marco Scandella (6) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the second period against the Winnipeg Jets at MTS Centre. (Photo: Bruce Fedyck-USA TODAY Sports)

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) - Jason Zucker scored a short-handed goal with 2:10 left in the third period to lift the Minnesota Wild over the Winnipeg Jets 6-5 on Tuesday night.

Erik Haula set up Zucker's 20th goal of the season with a backhand pass across the front of the net.

Haula, Mikael Granlund, Tyler Graovac, Ryan White and Marco Scandella also scored for the Wild, and Granlund, newcomer Martin Hanzal and Chris Stewart each had two assists.

Winnipeg's Joel Armia and Mark Scheifele scored in the third period to erase a two-goal deficit before Zucker's winner.

Scheifele and Mathieu Perreault each had a goal and two assists for Winnipeg.

Rookie Patrik Laine scored his 31st goal of the season and added an assist. Adam Lowry also scored.

