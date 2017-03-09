Nikita Kucherov scores twice, Lightning beat Wild 4-1

Mar 9, 2017; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) defends Minnesota Wild right wing Nino Niederreiter (22) during the second period at Amalie Arena. (Photo: Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Nikita Kucherov scored two goals, the first on a power play less than seven minutes into the game, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Minnesota Wild 4-1 on Thursday night.



Kucherov assisted a goal by Andrej Sustr, giving him nine goals and eight assists in his last eight games.



Andrei Vasilevskiy had 32 saves for the Lightning. He's 4-0-1 since the trade of Ben Bishop to Los Angeles, and the Lightning are 9-2-3 in their last 14 games.



Marco Scandella scored for Minnesota with 3:58 remaining, only the Wild's second goal in regulation in their last three games. Western Conference-leading Minnesota has lost three of four for the first time since early December. The loss also broke the Wild's streak of 10 straight wins after a loss.

