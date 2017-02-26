No. 2 Maryland tops Minnesota 93-60 to clinch 1st place tie

Minnesota Gophers logo

COLLEGE PARK, MD. - Second-ranked Maryland clinched at least a share of the Big Ten regular-season title, beating Minnesota 93-60 Sunday on a special day for senior stars Brionna Jones and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough.



Jones had 24 points and 14 rebounds, and Walker-Kimbrough tallied 27 points and six assists. Following their final regular-season home game, both players had their jersey numbers lifted to the rafters of the arena to honor their contributions to the program over the past four years.



Before that ceremony, the entire team posed with the trophy marking Maryland's third regular-season Big Ten title since joining the league three years ago. This week, the Terrapins (27-2, 15-1) will set out to win the conference tournament for the third year in a row.



Maryland will enter as the second seed if Ohio State defeated Rutgers later on Sunday. Although the Terrapins will be recognized as the regular season co-champions, the Buckeyes would be the No. 1 seed by virtue of their 98-87 victory over Maryland on Monday.



Eager to rebound from its second loss of the season and send their seniors out in style, the Terp wasted little time taking control against the struggling Golden Gophers (14-15, 5-11).

