Oladipo lifts Russ-less Thunder over Wolves, 100-98

Apr 11, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Andrew Wiggins (22) dribbles the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kyle Singler (15) in the first quarter at Target Center. (Photo: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Victor Oladipo scored 20 points and hit a jumper with 6.3 seconds to play to lift the Russell Westbrook-less Oklahoma City Thunder to a 100-98 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night.



With Westbrook resting for the first time this season, Oladipo also had nine rebounds and six assists, and the Thunder outrebounded Minnesota 54-35. Starters Taj Gibson and Andre Roberson also sat out as the Thunder prepare for a first-round series against Houston. Domantas Sabonis added 19 points and nine rebounds.



Karl-Anthony Towns had 26 points and 12 rebounds, while Andrew Wiggins overcame a 1-for-11 start to finish with 18 points for the Minnesota. But the Timberwolves again struggled to get stops down the stretch and Wiggins missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer as they lost their fifth straight game.

