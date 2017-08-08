South Korea museum preserves Olympic history

Inside the Olympic museum in Seoul, South Korea.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - At the Seoul Olympic Museum in South Korea, Kwan Lee ushers guests through exhibits showcasing everything from the early Olympic Games to the most recent 2016 competitions.

They feature all of Korea’s Olympic efforts, like their countries first medal won during the 1936 Berlin Games. There are also virtual experiences where people can skate on the ice with the most recent champions.

It’s a historical look at the games but a museum that’s also about Olympic possibilities.

"It is designed to propel the dreams of kids growing up,” said Lee.

The museum also celebrates global Olympic elements that include the torch relay and long line of cute and sometimes pretty odd Olympic mascots.





"Here you can see all the modern Olympic game milestones,” said Lee.

The museum was built in 1990 and is free, it takes about two hours to get through.

