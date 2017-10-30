St. Cloud paralympic hopeful Mike Schultz to appear on Frosted Flakes

With nearly 100 days until the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, Kellogg's says St. Cloud hopeful Mike Schultz will appear on a box cover for Frosted Flakes. (Photo: Kellogg's)

NEW YORK - With nearly 100 days until the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, Kellogg's says St. Cloud hopeful Mike Schultz will appear on a box cover for Frosted Flakes.

Nearly nine years ago, Schultz was competing at an ISOC National Snocross race and suffered a tragic accident that cost him his leg above the knee. Schultz returned to the national stage seven months later and won silver at the X Games in Adaptive Motocross. In 2010, Schultz launched his company, BioDapt Inc., that provides prosthetic equipment for athletes wanting to get back into their sports

"It’s crazy where this road has taken me in the last several years. I’ve learned that you have to be willing to check out every opportunity that comes your way, and now I have the chance to compete for a Paralympic gold medal," he said.

Figure skater Nathan Chen, snowboarder Kelly Clark and ice hockey captain Meghan Duggan will all join Schultz and have a Frosted Flakes box cover.

The 2018 Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang can be seen on KARE 11.

© 2017 KARE-TV