Ondoro wins 3rd consecutive Twin Cities Marathon

Men's marathon champ Dominic Ondoro, women's champ Jane Kibii, men's wheeler champ Matthew Porterfield and women's wheeler champ Hannah Babalola cross the finish line of the Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017.

KARE 5:22 PM. CDT October 01, 2017

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Kenyan Dominic Ondoro has won the Twin Cities Marathon for the third consecutive time.

The 29-year-old Ondoro finished the race Sunday in 2 hours, 11 minutes, 53 seconds. He fell short of the course record of 2:08:51 he set last year.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports Ondoro joins fellow Kenyan Andrew Musuva as the only other man to win three consecutive Twin Cities Marathons. Musuva was a three-peat champion from 1997-99.

Another Kenyan, Elisha Barno, finished second for the third straight year at 2:12:10. Nelson Oyugi was third at 2:14:33.

Kenyan Jane Kibii was top women's finisher for the second year in a row at 2:30:25. Kibii finished a minute, 25 seconds ahead of runner-up Hellen Jepkugrat of Kenya. Serkalem Abrha was third at 2:32:35.

Matthew Porterfield was the men's wheeler champion at 2:04:03. And for women in the wheeler division, Hannah Babalola finished first at 2:24:34.

 

