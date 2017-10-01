Ondoro wins 3rd consecutive Twin Cities Marathon

Kenyan Dominic Ondoro wins the Twin Cities Marathon for the third consecutive time on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. (Photo: Ben Garvin, KARE 11)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Kenyan Dominic Ondoro has won the Twin Cities Marathon for the third consecutive time.



The 29-year-old Ondoro finished the race Sunday in 2 hours, 11 minutes, 53 seconds. He fell short of the course record of 2:08:51 he set last year.

Dominic Ondoro, first to win #tcmarathon 3 years in a row, crosses with unofficial time of 2:11:52 pic.twitter.com/3zFovaCjs8 — bengarvin (@bengarvin) October 1, 2017

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports Ondoro joins fellow Kenyan Andrew Musuva as the only other man to win three consecutive Twin Cities Marathons. Musuva was a three-peat champion from 1997-99.



Another Kenyan, Elisha Barno, finished second for the third straight year at 2:12:10. Nelson Oyugi was third at 2:14:33.



Kenyan Jane Kibii was top women's finisher for the second year in a row at 2:30:25. Kibii finished a minute, 25 seconds ahead of runner-up Hellen Jepkugrat of Kenya. Serkalem Abrha was third at 2:32:35.

#TCMarathon defending champion Jane Kibii crosses first with unofficial time of 2:30:25 pic.twitter.com/WAlWn0F0Yk — bengarvin (@bengarvin) October 1, 2017

Matthew Porterfield was the men's wheeler champion at 2:04:03. And for women in the wheeler division, Hannah Babalola finished first at 2:24:34.

Congrats to Matt Porterfied, first #tcmarathon wheeler to finish, unofficial time of 1:59:04 pic.twitter.com/IYejgQYFFB — bengarvin (@bengarvin) October 1, 2017

