Ovechkin ends goal drought, Capitals beat Wild to snap skid

Mar 14, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Erik Haula (56) and Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) battle for the puck in the first period at Verizon Center. (Photo: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)

WASHINGTON (AP) - Alex Ovechkin ended the longest goal-scoring drought of his career as the Washington Capitals held on to beat the Minnesota Wild 4-2 Tuesday night and snap a season-worst four-game losing streak.



Ovechkin hadn't scored in 10 games or had an even-strength goal in 18 before firing a one-timer by league save percentage leader Devan Dubnyk in the second period. Ovechkin's 28th goal of the season came 1 second after a power play expired.



Nate Schmidt, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Jay Beagle also scored for the NHL-leading Capitals, who recaptured sole possession of first in the Metropolitan Division.



Goaltender Braden Holtby put on a show, stopping 32 of the 34 shots he faced as the Capitals won for the first time since March 4 and moved two points up on the Pittsburgh Penguins.



Minnesota lost for the fifth time in seven games despite goals from Matt Dumba and Eric Staal and 36 saves by Dubnyk.

