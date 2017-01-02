Packers capture NFC North, cement playoff picture

Aaron Rodgers threw three of his four touchdown passes in the second half, lifting the Green Bay Packers to an NFC North-winning 31-24 victory over the Detroit Lions on Sunday night. (Photo: USA Today Sports Images, Tim Fuller)

DETROIT - Japan’s sneak attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941 was one week from happening the last time the Green Bay Packers closed a regular season with as many as six straight victories.

Seventy-five years after those Packers of the Don Hutson, leather-helmet era reeled off nine in a row to finish 10-1, their modern-day successors will take a six-game winning streak into the NFC playoffs.

From 4-6 to 10-6, the Packers’ reclamation project completed its last order of business Sunday night with a 31-24 triumph over the battling Detroit Lions before a crowd of 66,345 at frenetic Ford Field.

Davante Adams caught one of four TD passes thrown by Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers as the Packers captured the NFC North title and assured themselves at least one home playoff game. (Photo: USA Today Sports Images, Tim Fuller)

An hour before kickoff, the Packers automatically clinched a playoff berth when Washington was upset by the New York Giants, 19-10.

The victory in Detroit gave them the NFC North Division championship by one game over the Lions, who ended 9-7. It was the Packers’ fifth division title in the last six years, a crown that the Lions still have not won since 1993.

“I’m happy for the guys,” general manager Ted Thompson said. “They came from a long way back when nobody else believed in them.”

The fourth-seeded Packers will play the fifth-seeded New York Giants (11-5) at 3:40 p.m. Sunday at Lambeau Field in a NFC wild-card game. As a touchdown underdog, the Giants upset the Packers in playoff games on the same field in 2007 (23-20 in overtime) and 2011 (37-20) behind quarterback Eli Manning before going on to win the Super Bowl each year.

Shortly after the game, the Packers announced that 8,000 tickets had been put online for sale. Those were leftovers from season-ticket holders who hesitated purchasing tickets for playoff games that for weeks seemed unlikely to be played.

“I am ready to go play anybody at Lambeau Field,” said coach Mike McCarthy. “The Giants had a great season. We played each other early. Both teams have progressed a lot so it will be a great game.”

On Oct. 9, the Packers defeated the Giants, 23-16, in Green Bay. Bolstered by 147 yards rushing, their second highest total of the season, the Packers out-gained first-year coach Ben McAdoo’s club, 406-219.

“This is the first hurdle that we needed to get over for the playoff tournament,” McCarthy said. “We are right there.”

McCarthy became one of four coaches in NFL history to take the same team to the playoffs at least eight years in a row. Others were Tom Landry, Chuck Noll and Bill Belichick.

The sixth-seeded Lions now must go on the road Saturday at 7:15 p.m. for a wild-card meeting with the third-seeded Seattle Seahawks.

The 175th meeting between Green Bay and Detroit was the 100th victory in the series for the Packers. Only once before, shortly before the Day of Infamy unfolded in the Hawaiian Islands, have the Packers ended a regular season with six or more victories.

“It was a good football game,” said Thompson. “We played some good ball. So did Detroit. It’s always a tough game against them and everybody else in our division.”

Asked about the Packers’ chances to do damage in the postseason, Thompson replied, “I feel fine.”

It was the fourth straight year the NFC North was decided on the final Sunday, and the Packers improved to 3-1 in the de facto title games.

“We knew it was going to be difficult to win here,” said McCarthy. “This is as loud as I have ever seen this place. We played a very good football team. What a great atmosphere.”

Once again, the Packers didn’t turn the ball over; in their six-game win streak they have merely one giveaway.

At the same time, their defense posted one takeaway to give the Packers a stunning turnover differential of plus-14 in the six games.

“Resiliency, time and time again,” McCarthy said. “I’m so happy for our players. They have been through so much. We just kept going. It was a microcosm of our entire season.”

McCarthy is now 8-3 at Ford Field and 4-2 overall against coach Jim Caldwell. It was just the Lions’ second loss at home this season.

In the Packers’ sweep of the Lions, Aaron Rodgers out-pointed Matthew Stafford in a matchup of quarterbacks who carried their teams most of the season. Rodgers’ passer rating of 126.0 was well above Stafford’s 96.3.

“This wasn’t just a shot in the dark,” Rodgers said to the AP about his prediction that the team could run the table. “It was an optimistic belief in my teammates.”