KARE
Close

Pair of HRs by Polanco spark Twins in 6-4 win vs. White Sox

Dave Campbell , KARE 11:00 PM. CDT August 29, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Jorge Polanco homered twice and Ervin Santana struck out seven while pitching into the seventh inning, leading the Minnesota Twins past the Chicago White Sox 6-4 on Tuesday night.

Eduardo Escobar drove in two runs for the Twins, who started the day with a one-game lead over the Los Angeles Angels in the crowded race for the second AL wild card. Santana (14-7) matched his highest total for wins since he was a 17-game winner 2010 with the Angels.

Jose Abreu went 4 for 4 with a walk and two RBIs for the White Sox, who fell to 4-17 in their last 21 road games.

Matt Belisle pitched the ninth for his fifth save. James Shields (2-5) has not won for the White Sox in 10 starts.

© 2017 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories