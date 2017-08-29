Pair of HRs by Polanco spark Twins in 6-4 win vs. White Sox

Aug 29, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton (25) and shortstop Jorge Polanco (11) celebrate after defeating the Chicago White Sox at Target Field. (Photo: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Jorge Polanco homered twice and Ervin Santana struck out seven while pitching into the seventh inning, leading the Minnesota Twins past the Chicago White Sox 6-4 on Tuesday night.



Eduardo Escobar drove in two runs for the Twins, who started the day with a one-game lead over the Los Angeles Angels in the crowded race for the second AL wild card. Santana (14-7) matched his highest total for wins since he was a 17-game winner 2010 with the Angels.



Jose Abreu went 4 for 4 with a walk and two RBIs for the White Sox, who fell to 4-17 in their last 21 road games.



Matt Belisle pitched the ninth for his fifth save. James Shields (2-5) has not won for the White Sox in 10 starts.

© 2017 Associated Press