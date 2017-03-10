Parise, Staal lead Wild over Panthers, 7-4

Mar 10, 2017; Sunrise, FL, USA; Florida Panthers goalie James Reimer (34) makes a save against Minnesota Wild left wing Zach Parise (11) during the second period at BB&T Center. (Photo: Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports)

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) - Zach Parise scored the go-ahead goal with 5:07 left and Minnesota Wild pulled away to beat the reeling Florida Panthers 7-4 on Friday night.



With the score tied 4, goalie James Reimer blocked a shot from the point by Jonas Brodin, but the puck bounced out to his left side where he didn't see it and it sat in the crease. Parise swept the loose puck in.



Mikael Granlund scored an empty-net goal with 1:10 left, his team-leading 22nd of the season, and Charlie Coyle added another empty-netter with 2.5 seconds left.



Eric Staal scored twice for Minnesota, and Jason Pominville and Jason Zucker also connected. Darcy Kuemper made 25 saves before he was replaced by Devan Dubnyk to start the third period. Dubnyk stopped 11 shots.



The Western Conference- leading Wild won for the first time in three games.



The Panthers have lost seven of their past eight.



Jaromir Jagr scored his 762nd NHL goal. Mark Pysyk had a goal and an assist, and Aleksander Barkov and Jonathan Marchessault also scored. Reimer stopped 38 shots.

