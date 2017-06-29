KARE
Perk & Jimmy Butler 1-on-1

The hair, the nickname, being "old." All topics KARE 11's Eric Perkins broke down with Jimmy Butler after he was introduced by the Timberwolves today at Mall of America.

Brandon McCauley, KARE 6:29 PM. CDT June 29, 2017

BLOOMINGTON, Minn -  After visiting Target Field and US Bank Stadium earlier this week, it was time for Jimmy Butler to be introduced to Timberwolves fans at Mall of America today.  

After Butler's introductory press conference, KARE 11's Eric Perkins had a few minutes to chat one-on-one with the Timberwolves newest star.  

You can watch Perk's interview in the video player above.  

