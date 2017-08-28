Perk's iPhone diaries from the state fair: Episode 2
The state fair continues and so does KARE 11's Eric Perkins unique look at the great Minnesota get-together. Check out the second installment where he sings happy birthday and talks on someone else's cell phone! http://kare11.tv/2wjy0gp
KARE 7:47 PM. CDT August 28, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Body of missing Fargo woman found in Red River
-
RAW: Tim McGraw at Lake Minnetonka
-
Farmstead searched in murder of Savanna Greywind
-
Raw: Flood water creeps into Houston news studio
-
Vikings players react to 32-31 preseason win against Niners
-
Family of 6 drowns inside van
-
Vikings Eagan Facility
-
Hideaway Speakeasy brings Prohibition theme to the Minnesota State Fair
-
Lessons from Lucy: Minneapolis elementary school fights to beat the odds
-
4H-ers show off their animals at the KARE 11 Barn
More Stories
-
Owner of dog tied to anchor says it was 'burial site'Aug 28, 2017, 6:08 p.m.
-
#eyesUP: Fairgoers see effects of distracted drivingAug 28, 2017, 5:13 p.m.
-
Freeman: Decision on charges in Justine Damond case…Aug 28, 2017, 4:01 p.m.