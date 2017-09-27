Perk goes disc golfing with Andrew Zimmern

MINNEAPOLIS - Andrew Zimmern is best known for his smash TV show on Travel Channel, Bizarre Foods.

Through the long run of the show, he has been able to travel the globe and become a true ambassador for food related issues.

One such issue he has become a champion for is the fight against hunger and food insecurity.

This weekend, Zimmern is cooking up an event to directly address the issue.

He is launching his first ever Disc Golf Tournament dubbed the Cutting Board Classic.

The event will combine disc golf, food, and live music. I will benefit the works of Second Harvest Heartland.

Zimmern took a break from his culinary globetrotting to teach Perk a thing or two about his favorite sport, and one that is flourishing here in Minnesota.



