Perk's iPhone diaries from the state fair - episode 1

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. - There is so much to see and do at the State Fair.

It is Minnesota at its finest, and so Eric Perkins has taken it upon himself to walk throughout the fairgrounds and capture what intrigues him in a segment called Perk’s iPhone Diaries.

In this first installment, Perk goes snout to snout with a piglet, steals a ball from a kid, and then confronts Santa Claus.

© 2017 KARE-TV