The state fair continues and so do Perk's iPhone diaries. (Photo: KARE 11)

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. - The state fair continues and so does KARE 11's Eric Perkins unique look at the Great Minnesota Get-Together.

Check out the second installment of Perk's iPhone Diaries from the state fair, where he sings happy birthday and talks on someone else's cell phone!

© 2017 KARE-TV