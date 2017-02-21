Close Pitino: I'm used to everybody hating me Pitino: I'm used to everybody hating me Ryan Shaver, KARE 2:01 PM. CST February 21, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST MINNEAPOLIS - It's a rarity to see a coach this honest during a press conference.Hear what Richard Pitino had to say about life now that the Gophers have won 20 games.Check out the video above to hear it all. (© 2017 KARE) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS 1 dead after Hwy. 169 construction accident Truck falls through ice of Lake Michigan Morning Weather 2-21-2017 House passes bill legalizing Sunday sales, but a win in the Senate will be tougher Helping families deal with loss Wisconsin mother killed, community mourning Final chapter for Stillwater bookstore MN man marks incredible cancer recovery Minneapolis is 81st most congested city in the world Hundreds of fish found dead at Lake Minnetonka More Stories 16-year-old dies in crash on I-35W Feb 21, 2017, 1:06 p.m. Minnesota churches prepare to house immigrants Feb 21, 2017, 11:31 a.m. Legos are like gold for criminals Feb 20, 2017, 6:00 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs