Pitino: It's not time to panic

MINNEAPOLIS – After a 3-1 start in the Big 10 the Gophers have lost three games in a row, but coach Richard Pitino is not panicking.

Tuesday morning Pitino met with the media and expressed confidence in his team despite the recent losing streak.

“I don’t feel like we’re reeling. I don’t feel that at all,” Pitino said. “We lost two on the road, and we lost to one of the best teams in the league.”

Saturday’s overtime loss to Wisconsin may have been a tough one to swallow, but Pitino said he saw more positives than negatives.

“I watch our team, and I see a team that can be really good,” Pitino said. “I don’t know if I’ve had that feeling since I’ve been here. We’ve had some good teams, but I really feel like there’s another dimension to a lot of our players.”

Wednesday the Gophers will travel to Ohio State for a showdown with the Buckeyes, who they beat 78-68 earlier this month.

