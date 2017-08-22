Polanco stays hot as Twins top White Sox 4-1

Aug 22, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago White Sox third baseman Yolmer Sanchez (5) makes a play on a bunt by Minnesota Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco (not pictured) during the sixth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. (Photo: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports)

CHICAGO (AP) - Jorge Polanco homered for the third time in two days, smacking one of the Minnesota Twins' three long balls in a 4-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night.



Polanco led off the fourth inning with his sixth homer of the season after going deep in both ends of a doubleheader Monday.



Kennys Vargas and Eddie Rosario added home runs against rookie Lucas Giolito (0-1) in his White Sox debut. The Twins remained in playoff position with their fifth win in six games.



Giolito, who came to Chicago from the Washington Nationals in an offseason trade for Adam Eaton, allowed six hits and four runs, striking out four.



Kyle Gibson (7-10) struck out a season-high eight batters over seven innings, allowing one run.

