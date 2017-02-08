Pominville, Niederreiter each score 2 in win ove Winnipeg

Jason Pominville scored twice, as did linemate Nino Niederreiter as the Minnesota Wild hung on for a 4-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets Tuesday night. (Photo: Bruce Fedyck--USA Today Sports Images, Bruce Fedyck)

WINNIPEG, Manitoba - Jason Pominville and Nino Niederreiter each scored twice and the Minnesota Wild hung on for a 4-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night.



Pominville also had two assists, and Charlie Coyle added three assists. Niederreiter's second goal was an empty-netter. Devan Dubnyk made 38 saves for the Western Conference-leading Wild, and Minnesota finished its road trip 3-1-0.

The Wild now begin an extended 8-game homestand, with division rival Chicago coming to town Wednesday.



Joel Armia had a goal and assist and Bryan Little scored his 15th goal of the season for Winnipeg.



Ondrej Pavelec went to the dressing room just over six minutes into the second period after stopping 11 of 14 shots. The Jets announced he wasn't returning because of a lower-body injury. Connor Hellebuyck made 10 saves in relief for the Jets, who began a four-game homestand.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.